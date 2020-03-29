Vehicle crash closes part of Route 33 in Rockingham County

A portion of Route 33 in Rockingham County was closed Sunday night, as Virginia State Police investigated a vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of Steeplechase Drive. It is unclear if more than one vehicle was involved.

VDOT temporarily closed both eastbound lanes as first responders arrived on scene.

According to VDOT, the eastbound left lane remains closed at this time.

No word yet on the condition of the driver or if there are any reported injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with WHSV for the latest updates.