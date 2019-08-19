Vehicle crashes into "Drumline" building in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Police report a vehicle crashed into the side of the "Drumline" apartment building at the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Port Republic Road Sunday night.

Officers told WHSV the driver was crossing the intersection of Port Republic Road and South Main Street when he ran off the road and into the building around 11:00 p.m.

Police confirm the driver of the vehicle was not injured and no one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Ethan Davis is a student at JMU and lives in the "Drumline" building. He said he was across the street when the car crashed into his bathroom.

Davis said although his bathroom is totaled, everything in his bedroom is untouched. Due to the damage, he said he will have to stay somewhere else for a few weeks.

"They didn't really specify. The structural guy was only in there for a few minutes, so I know they're going to have to do some work, and I won't be living there while they're working in my room," said Davis.

Police did not say whether or not charges are pending.