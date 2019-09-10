Lanes reopen after vehicle fire on I-81 South in Rockingham County

UPDATE (3:35 p.m.):

All lanes and shoulders of Interstate 81 are open again after a vehicle fire caused major backups on the southbound side at mile marker 253.3 Tuesday afternoon.

According to VDOT, all backups have now cleared as well.

_____________

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.):

All lanes of Interstate 81 are reopen in northern Rockingham County after a vehicle fire temporarily shut down the southbound right lane at mile marker 253.3.

However, according to VDOT, the right shoulder still remains closed as of 3:10 p.m.

Backups from the scene stretched back at least six miles at their worst and will take some time to clear.

_____________

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should be prepared for major delays in the northern part of Rockingham County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer fire has closed the southbound right lane and right shoulder at mile marker 253.3.

As of 2:26 p.m., backups from the scene stretched back at least two miles.

There's no estimate at this point on when the lane will reopen.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers search for detours.