All lanes reopen after vehicle fire on I-81 South

UPDATE:

All lanes of Interstate 81 are back open and all delays have cleared after a vehicle fire temporarily closed one southbound lane at mile marker 230.9 on Wednesday.

___________

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should prepare for significant delays due to a vehicle fire near Fort Defiance.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a vehicle fire has closed the southbound right lane and right shoulder at mile marker 230.9.

As of 3:45 p.m., backups from the scene stretched back at least two and a half miles.

The fire is in a stretch between Verona and Weyers Cave with no exits, so backups tend to build up quickly.

There's no estimated time for lanes to reopen.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers look for detours.