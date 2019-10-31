Vehicle fire leads to delays on I-81 North near Mount Crawford

Drivers headed north on Interstate 81 should be prepared for delays near the Bridgewater exit on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a vehicle fire has closed the northbound right lane and right shoulder of I-81 at mile marker 241.

That's about a mile north of the exit for Mount Crawford and Bridgewater.

As of 12:30 p.m., VDOT reported backups of nearly 6 miles from the scene of the fire.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 from Weyers Cave to Harrisonburg as drivers detour around the scene.

