Tractor trailer fire shuts down I-81 South in Augusta County

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should be prepared for serious delays in southern Augusta County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a tractor trailer fire has closed all southbound lanes of I-81 at mile marker 210.9, near Greenville.

As of 3:48 p.m., backups stretched back at least seven miles. Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate onto Route 11 at Exit 213A and Virginia state troopers are in the intersection to direct traffic along Route 11. According to VDOT, they also adjusted signal timing to help keep traffic moving there.

To get ahead of the backup there, you can also get onto Route 11 at exits 217 or 220.

Two heavy-duty wreckers are on scene to clear the travel lanes and then move the truck to the shoulder once the fire is extinguished.

The incident occurred while a heavy downpour was affecting the area.

Drivers can expect extreme congestion on Route 11.

