Traffic cleared up after vehicle fire on I-81 South near New Market

UPDATE (7:30 p.m.)

According to VDOT, the vehicle fire at mile marker 266, in addition to the traffic backups, has cleared.

UPDATE (7 p.m.):

According to VDOT, the closures from a vehicle fire at mile marker 266 are now down to just a right shoulder closure.

Both southbound lanes of I-81 were temporarily closed Wednesday evening.

Backups of about two miles from the scene still remain and are slowly clearing.

___________

Drivers heading south on Interstate 81 should be prepared for serious delays in the New Market area of Shenandoah County Wednesday evening.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a crash and vehicle fire has shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 81 at mile marker 266.

That's just under a mile north of Exit 264, which connects to Route 211 in New Market.

As of 6:22 p.m., no estimates had been provided on how long lanes will be closed.

Additional congestion can be expected on Route 11 as drivers seek detours around the scene.