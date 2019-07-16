Delays clear after vehicle fire and incident on I-64 and I-81

UPDATE (2:55 p.m.):

All lanes are open again and all delays have cleared on both Interstate 64 and Interstate 81.

UPDATE (2:05 p.m.):

One lane of Interstate 64 has reopened after a vehicle fire in Waynesboro temporarily caused a shutdown of all eastbound lanes. According to VDOT, the eastbound right lane right shoulder remained closed as of 2:05 p.m.

Elsewhere, on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County, the northbound right lane has reopened at mile marker 238.6, but the shoulder remains closed as crews respond to an incident just off the interstate there.

Drivers heading east on Interstate 64 should be prepared for serious delays or seek alternate routes in Waynesboro.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a vehicle fire has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-64 at mile marker 97.

As of 1:55 p.m., no estimate was available on how far backups stretched, but cameras in the area showed delays of at least a mile and a half.

Reports from the scene indicated that a detour was being established.

Elsewhere in the Valley on Tuesday afternoon, one northbound lane of Interstate 81 was closed at mile marker 238.6 as of 1:55 p.m.

The northbound right lane and right shoulder were closed as crews responded to an incident reportedly involving a work crew in the area.

Additional delays can be expected on Route 11 there as well.