Vehicle runs through bank in Lexington, injures 3 employees

In what first responders believe to be an accidental crash, a vehicle ran through the SunTrust Bank on Route 11 in Lexington Monday afternoon.

The Rockbridge County Fire Department responded to a "vehicle into structure" call around 3:30 pm Monday at 869 Lee Hwy. in Lexington.

A car went all the way into the bank building, leaving three employees injured.

Fire officials say one person was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital for a head injury and brought to the trauma center to be evaluated. The other two employees were taken to Carillion Stonewall Hospital in Lexington with minor injuries.

Neither the driver or passenger of the car had any injuries as a result of the crash.

Virginia State Police is still investigating, and no charges have yet been announced.