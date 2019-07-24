Vehicle tied to Amber Alert for missing West Virginia girl spotted in Arizona

A vehicle tied to a missing 4-year-old West Virginia girl who is believed to be in extreme danger was spotted in Arizona.

Gracelynn Scritchfield and Arlie Edward Hetrick III | Photo compilation by WHSV

Gracelynn June Scritchfield remains missing on July 24 after her father, Arlie Edward Hetrick III (aka Trey), allegedly took her on an unplanned vacation and never returned.

Her mother told media outlets that Racelynn was with her biological father for a routine visit from July 13-14, but when she called him half an hour after Gracelynn was supposed to be back home, Arlie told her he had decided to take the girl on a week-long vacation. But when that week came to an end, he still did not return and neither did the girl. Having not heard back, Gracelynn's mother called police over the weekend and on Monday, West Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert, saying that they believe the girl is in extreme danger.

Investigators believe her abducted her, and new evidence links them to Arizona.

The vehicle police say Trey may be driving is a a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163. It was seen on Interstate 40 in Arizona around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, heading east, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Trooper say the vehicle may also have two bungee cords securing the rear hatch door.

A day after the Amber Alert was issued in West Virginia, one was issued in Arizona for the pair as well.

Scritchfield is described as a 4-year-old white girl standing 3-feet tall and weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing summer attire. Police have no description beyond that of her clothing.

Hetrick III is described as a 26-year-old white man with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5-feet, 9-inches and weighing 140 pounds.

If you have any information on Gracelynn or Arlie, you're asked to call West Virginia State Police at (304) 627-2300 or your local 911 dispatch center.

