Vera Bradley to debut Harry Potter collection in 2020

Fashion brand Vera Bradley has teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a Harry Potter collection in 2020.

The exclusive back-to-campus and dorm line will feature bags, accessories, stationery, drinkware, technology products and bath and bedding.

“We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a magical, fun collection that will appeal to all generations. We know that many of our Vera Bradley fans are also Wizarding World devotees who will love these amazing products!" said Vera Bradley CEO Rob Wallstrom.

The products will be available in Vera Bradley Full Line stores, verabradley.com and in select retailers beginning in June 2020.

