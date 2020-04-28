Veritas Winery CEO named to Governor Northam’s task force for reopening the Virginia economy

Governor Ralph Northam’s task force for reopening Virginia’s economy includes the CEO of a central Virginia vineyard. George Hodson of Veritas Winery was named as a member of the task force on Friday, April 24.

Hodson is also president of the Monticello Wine Trail, and the Virginia Wineries Association. He said he is grateful to have a seat at the table to provide input for not just Veritas, but for wineries across Virginia.

"What we'd like to be able to do is advocate for the opportunity to operate safely, first and foremost operate safely, but secondly to use the space we have to provide an outlet for families who are looking for something to do, but where they want to know that they can potentially be safe,” Hodson stated.

Hodson says the task force has already met several times over the phone.

Currently the governor has not updated the timetable for easing coronavirus restrictions.