Verona Community Association renews lease with county for sports season

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors renewed the Verona Community Association's (VCA) lease of Verona Elementary School and they added extra space for sports practices during the season.

Verona Elementary School. | Credit: WHSV

The president of the association, Anissa Powers, said the new space will be used for youth cheer teams to practice during the season.

While VCA is grateful for the extra space at Verona Elementary, they are still trying to find an alternative space for when the building sells.

“If we sell that building, that part of those proceeds will go to establishing a bigger park in Verona,” Marshall Pattie, Augusta County Supervisor said. “Verona is an area that we need more fields. We need more facilities and we have plenty of space at the government center."

Pattie said it would more cost effective for the county to use the land that they are currently not using. Until the building sells, VCA can continue using the facilities at Verona Elementary School.

"I don't think it'll sell quickly, so I think in this process, someone will eventually buy it and that will take another year to come to closing, so everyone will have plenty of time to know what to do in the future," Pattie said.

Pattie has recommended that the money from the sale of the building be put toward converting land at the government center, but Powers isn’t sure that could be an option for them.

"It's been tossed around as a potential area to do it,” Powers said. “But no, as an organization we just don't have the funding to really do that or to start over on our own on what we've already invested in our fields."

She said she is hoping that something works out soon.

"We're hoping that there will be some more interest kind of as time goes by or sooner than later, so we can help deal with those issues for all of our youth and community," Powers said.

