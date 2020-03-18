Verona Community Food Pantry changes business to protect volunteers and clients

A food pantry in the valley has changed the way it does business with the hopes of protecting its volunteers and keeping its doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Verona Community Food Pantry feeds about 2,500 people every month. Due to the coronavirus, clients are now expected to stay in the parking lot while volunteers fill their carts inside.

"The concern we have is our volunteers are in that age bracket that they talk about are most susceptible to the virus. At this point, our volunteers have been very faithful and willing to continue. We hope that that remains,” Verona Community Food Pantry Board President Cecil Wright said.

The food pantry is an all-volunteer nonprofit with more than 150 people working to make sure things run smoothly.