Veteran’s family seeks help repairing deck for loved one with cancer

The family of a Marine Corps veteran is seeking help in repairing their loved one’s back deck.

Kevin Maze, of Henrico, Va., was diagnosed in January with stage four esophageal cancer with metastasis to his liver, and can no longer fix it himself.

His family hopes the repair will give Maze a bit more peace with what time he has left - peace that can be heard from the chirps of the birds that echo through Maze’s backyard, but he can only hear it from his bedroom window.

“He is basically housebound unless he has to go to a doctor,” Maze’s sister, Melissa Seiler, said.

In the last six months, Maze has had to retire from his job and the deck is a part of many memories.

“The biggest enjoyment they got out of it was feeding the squirrels,” Seiler said.

Even though it’s been years since Maze’s wife, Jane, passed away, the pan they used to feed the squirrels still remains on their back deck.

“They would watch the squirrels,” Seiler said. “It was kind of like their children. They didn’t have kids so they would name the squirrels.”

But those squirrels don’t come to see Maze anymore, because it’s not safe for him in his condition to be on the deck.

“Years of age, trees, limbs falling down on it,” Seiler said. “Last night that limb fell down on it. It’s kind of rotted away a little bit… We’re just concerned with the way the wood is chipped out, beat out, that it might not be a good idea to be out here.”

Maze would have fixed it himself, but no longer is physically able to.

"The chemo made him sicker than better," Seiler said.

Now Maze is in hospice care, and Seiler wants to give her brother every opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

“He prides his house, his property, his car,” she said. “He has pride in that. Knowing that it is in disrepair really bothers him.”

It's the same pride he had when serving his country.

Despite that career cut short due to injury, the impression the military left is evident. From the American flag flying outside his home to even what Maze wears, it's clear.

“He joined right after high school,” Seiler said. “If you saw him right now, he has his USMC sweatpants on and his USMC T-shirt on."

That pride he has for the military also left an impression on his nephew, who’s now at boot camp.

"He taught him how to keep the brass [on his uniform] polished," Seiler said.

While the upkeep inside the home is taken care of, Seiler hopes someone can help outdoors.

"At least he could get outside and get a little outside time instead of being stuck in the house all day, every day," she said.

Anyone who wishes to help the family can contact NBC12 or Karina Bolster by clicking here.

