Vets say October is worst month for flea allergies

For us, flu season is officially here, but for your pets, it's flea season.

Veterinarians are saying while you no longer have to worry about your dog getting the flu, October is the worst month for flea allergies.

A veterinarian with the Animal Health Care Center in Waynesboro says fleas have been building up over the summer, and now is the time to make sure your pet is protected.

Dr. John Bennett Dunlap said fleas can also transmit disease to humans, and not getting treated can allow hundreds of fleas to live on your pet or in your home.

"When a flea sucks blood, they lay 20 eggs at a time, up to about 2,000 eggs per flea, so they multiply extremely rapidly, but it takes heat and humidity for them to multiply," Dr. Dunlap said.

You can get flea collars or chewy tablets that your dog can take every three months to keep them protected.