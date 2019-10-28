Vice President Mike Pence expected in Louisa County this weekend

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Louisa County this coming Saturday.

According to a press release from "America First Policies," Pence will participate in a trade policy event at Patriot Industries in Louisa County on Nov. 2.

The event is the 9th in a series of trade policy events titled “USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers,” which features guest speakers talking about the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Vice President Pence is scheduled as their special guest to conclude the series.

The event is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 with doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

Patriot Industries is at 205 Ferncliff Drive in Louisa.

