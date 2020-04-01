Vice President Pence visiting Walmart Distribution Center in Virginia

Vice President Mike Pence visited the Walmart Distribution Center in Louisa County Wednesday, April 1.

Pence walked through the large center in Zion Crossroads to highlight the important services places like Walmart offer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice President was joined by the company’s CEO and President. He also spoke to and encouraged workers at the facility.

Places like Walmart are considered an essential business since it offers up food and supplies.

The Vice President is set to leave the area around 12:30 today and head back to Washington.