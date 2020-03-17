Vineyards changing to curbside wine pickup amid COVID-19 response

As more and more businesses in the Shenandoah Valley, across Virginia, and around the nation make drastic changes to the way they operate as a response to the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, local vineyards are shifting focus from their tasting rooms to picking up bottles of wine directly.

On Tuesday evening, CrossKeys Vineyards announced that starting on March 18 and until further notice, their tasting room will be closed and they will only offer to-go services, including curbside pickup and delivery.

You can call them at (540) 234-0505 to order specific wines and they will bring your order out to you.

You can also order online through their website, where they have a promo through April 1 allowing you to use the code "spring" for free shipping on three or more bottle purchases.

"It is critical we support local, family-run businesses now more than ever!" the vineyard said in a Facebook post.

Bluestone Vineyard also recently announced that they are now offering curbside pickup for anyone who wishes to pick up wines or enjoy their wines at home without entering the tasting room.

For their vineyard, you can call 540-828-0099 to order your wines (which can be found online at bluestonevineyard.com/wines) and then drive to the vineyard, park in the parking lot, call back to let them know you're there, and a server will bring you your wine packaged up.

Customers need to pay over the phone ahead of time or have payment ready when they get there.

Following Virginia Gov. Northam's order of a 10-patron limit at non-essential Virginia businesses, you can expect more local businesses to close their in-house dining and/or tasting rooms in the coming days to focus on takeout and delivery option. Alternatively, businesses can find a way to implement a 10-person limit in public areas, like the Waynesboro YMCA has done.

