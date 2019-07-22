Bridgewater vineyard doing well with hot weather

While some may be unhappy with the heat over the past few days, vineyards across the valley are soaking up as much sunshine as they can get.

Lee Hartman, with Bluestone Vineyard, said so far this year, the weather has cooperated to have a good growing season.

He said the heat has helped dry out vines which help create better-tasting wines.

Hartman said a concern he has is rainfall. Although the summer and growing season are almost over, he said high amounts of rain at the end of the season can still damage their harvest.

"If you get a lot of rain that can give pressure for disease, it can also make things grow too fast, you may have to control things like weeds," Hartman said. "So both heavy rains and sunshine combined mean a lot of work for us."

Hartman said his vineyard's growing season this year is looking better than 2018 and its harvest season will start at the end of August.