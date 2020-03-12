The Episcopal Diocese of Virginia cancels worship at all churches over outbreak

The Episcopal Diocese of Virginia announced on March 12 that they are canceling services for the next two weeks as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state.

In a letter to the public, Bishop Suffragan wrote,"We can't stop the spread, but we can slow it, thereby saving lives and helping ensure that our health care system remains effective. Social distancing is our best means of slowing the spread."

The diocese will reasses the situation at the end of the two weeks and adjust as necessary.

According to that letter, churches may remain open, unless told otherwise by local health officials, and staff may come to work.

Click here for the full letter.