Virginia 2020 Cannabis Conference will be held in Richmond

The Virginia 2020 Cannabis Conference will be presented by Virginia NORML in Richmond.

The conference is Virginia’s premier cannabis industry and policy event to build a viable and strategic roadmap to successfully regulate marijuana and end prohibition in Virginia.

Attendees will hear from national experts, state legislators and local industry leaders during the day, and at night, attendees can mix and mingle at exclusive after-hours events. Attendees will also be able to network with speakers, business leaders and advocates from across the nation.

The event will take place at Delta Hotels in Downtown Richmond Jan. 11-12. Register for the event here.