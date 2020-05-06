Virginia 30 Day Fund, Ledbury partners to donate protective masks

The Virginia 30 Day Fund and Ledbury have partnered together to donate protective masks to all employees of small businesses in Virginia.

The masks will go to employees who are seeking assistance from the Virginia 30 Day Fund.

Virginia 30 Day Fund has raised more than $900,000 and provided financial assistance to more than 145 small businesses struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic in Virginia after launching four weeks ago.

Ledbury has also transitioned its manufacturing facilities to the production of protective masks for the healthcare, government hospitality, and service sectors.

The company specializes in protective masks made from antibacterial cotton fabrics that are washable and can be reused.

Ledbury has partnered with non-profits such as the Community Foundation of Greater Richmond and has donated over 5,000 masks to help protect the city’s homeless and vulnerable populations.

For qualified small businesses in Virginia who need assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic:

• Visit Virginia 30 Day Fund’s website

• Fill out a one-page form.

• Submit a brief video (up to three minutes) about the business and its employees.

• Approval will occur within three days, and approved businesses can expect an immediate transfer of funds.

In order to apply, a small business must meet the following criteria:

• Employing three to 30 people

• Based in Virginia and operating for at least one year

• Owned and operated by a Virginia resident.

Funds from Virginia 30 Day Fund do not need to be repaid.

If businesses that receive the Fund’s assistance do, at a later date, wish to “pay it forward” to another Virginia small business in need of assistance, they may do so by directing those dollars back to the Fund, which will disburse the money to another qualified Virginia business.

