Virginia ABC accelerates approval process for restaurants serving alcohol outdoors

After weeks of economic burden from statewide COVID-19 restrictions, the Virginia ABC announced Wednesday that it will be accelerating the process for licensees to receive approval for temporary outside dining areas.

It’s required by law that restaurants must have a separate license to serve alcohol outdoors. Restaurants looking to take advantage of the expedited services must have written approval for temporary outside dining from their local government and must provide a diagram of the outdoor dining area to the Virginia ABC

Once the state agency receives those items, restaurants, if approved, may begin serving alcohol outdoors.

The outdoor dining must be within 100 feet of the restaurant in question and adequate tables and chairs must be provided.

Other guidelines approved restaurants must follow include using the area for the selling and consumption of alcohol only between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. unless further limited by authorization from a local government. Areas used after sunset must be well lit and lighting should be sufficient for eating outdoors and determining a customer’s age and sobriety.

Under the expedited services, each restaurant approved must have its own exclusive outside dining area. and cannot share their space with another restaurant or business.

Licensees located within northern Virginia, which will not enter Phase 1 of Virginia's reopening plan until two weeks after the rest of the state, will not become eligible for the expedited service until they enter Phase 1 on May 29.

For more details on Virginia ABC’s expanded services click here.