Virginia ABC allowing businesses to sell alcohol through pickup, delivery

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is adjusting licensing regulations in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Virginia ABC is now allowing businesses such as restaurants, eat-in establishments with on-premise privileges to sell wine or beer in sealed containers for curbside pickup or delivery to customers’ homes without needing a delivery permit.

“In order for licensed businesses to use this feature, both curbside pickup and delivery must be facilitated by a customer’s electronic order either online, over the phone or through an app,” Virginia ABC said in a release.

Licensees with off-premise privileges, including breweries, farm wineries and wineries can also sell curbside or delivery without special permits. Distilleries may deliver products to customers seated in their vehicles on the premises or in the parking lot of the distillery.

“Licensees may use third-party delivery services to deliver wine or beer on their behalf, but must have a written contract with the vendor specifying terms,” Virginia ABC said.

The changes will remain in effect during the state of emergency or by extension granted by Virginia ABC.

Below is the full press release issued by the Virginia ABC on Friday:

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Bureau of Law Enforcement has adjusted licensing regulations in response to Executive Order 51, Declaration of a State of Emergency Due to Novel Coronavirus (COVID19).

These licensing regulation adjustments allow businesses with strictly on-premise privileges (restaurants, eat-in establishments) to exercise off-premise privileges such as allowing the sale of wine or beer in sealed containers for curbside pickup in a designated area (parking lot, etc.), and delivery of those products to customers’ homes without needing a delivery permit. In order for licensed businesses to use this feature, both curbside pickup and delivery must be facilitated by a customer’s electronic order either online, over the phone or through an app.

Additionally, licensees with off-premise privileges, including breweries, farm wineries and wineries may sell products for curbside pickup in a designated area or deliveries to customers’ homes without obtaining an additional delivery permit.

Distillery stores may deliver products to customers seated in their vehicle on the premises or in the parking lot of the distillery.

Licensees may use third-party delivery services to deliver wine or beer on their behalf, but must have a written contract with the vendor specifying terms. Contract terms requirements can be found in ABC’s response document, which will be updated continuously.

ABC has also waived the requirement for a signature on deliveries between wholesale and retail licensees, and between retail licensees (under delivery permit) and their customers. ID verification, reporting requirements and other parameters must still be followed, and are listed in ABC’s response document.

These regulation changes and any other adjustments added will remain in effect so long as Executive Order 51 remains applicable or by extension granted by ABC.

ABC continues to monitor information coming from the Centers for Disease Control, the Virginia Department of Health and Governor Northam’s office regarding COVID-19. Future decisions related to ABC licensing regulations will consider guidance from these official sources and will be implemented accordingly. Questions regarding these regulation changes should be addressed to the Bureau of Law Enforcement at 804-213-4565 or enforcement@abc.virginia.gov. More information can be found at www.abc.virginia.gov/covid-19.