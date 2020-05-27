Virginia ABC expands curbside pickup to almost all stores

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will offer curbside pickup for online orders at 370 stores throughout the commonwealth.

Curbside pickup was offered in select stores starting on April 29, with more stores being added each week since. Ninety-six percent of Virginia’s ABC stores are now offering the service.

“As the sole retailer of distilled spirits in Virginia, we’re pleased to include curbside pickup as a convenient and contactless way for customers to purchase products from our stores. We will continue to offer this service to our customers well after the need for social distancing has subsided,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “Implementation of this new service is a testament to the hard work of employees across the organization and just the latest example of our dedication to keeping our staff and customers safe while providing excellent service.”

If you’re interested in taking advantage of curbside pickup, visit Virginia’s ABC website and select a store that offers the option; this will be indicated with a car icon.

You can then place an online order, paying with a debit or credit card, and schedule a pickup time at least two hours in advance. When you arrive, park in the designated area and call the store. You must show a valid ID to receive the order.

Virginia ABC stores have specific guidelines and safety measures in place for those wishing to make in-store purchases. These include:

• No more than 10 customers in a store at a time

• Mandatory use of face masks by store employees

• Plexiglas shields at registers

• Floor markers to ensure customers stand at least 6 feet apart from one another

• Daily cleaning and sanitizing with attention to most frequented areas, including checkout counters and high-touch surfaces such as door handles and knobs

• Hand sanitizer at registers for customer and employee use

ABC stores continue to operated on a reduced schedule, from 12-7 p.m., seven days a week. Customers can browse their store’s online catalog before visiting.

For more information on curbside pickup, click here.