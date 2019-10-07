Virginia ABC looking to open a store in Bridgewater

Times could be changing in the town of Bridgewater.

Virginia ABC previously was taking feedback on whether or not to open up a store.

Dawn Eischen, an ABC spokesperson, said the demand is there for a liquor store in Bridgewater.

"We choose locations that meet market demands and help to better serve our customers," Eischen said. "We look at things like how far is it from an existing store."

Right now, anyone living in Bridgewater has to head into Harrisonburg to find the closest ABC store.

Eischen said along with those requirements, the town has the right demographics and it is accessible for getting shipping trucks in and out of the area.

The location of a possible store is still up in the air. Eischen said a previous leasing opportunity is now off the table.

With the search on, change is on the horizon for Bridgewater.

WHSV spoke to two people in town about a liquor store coming to town. They understand the desire for one, but also understand why some folks would not be too happy.

"I'm surprised (an ABC store could open in Bridgewater)," Suzanne Mizell said. Mizell has lived in Bridgewater for about 40 years.

"I think it's a person's own prerogative what they want to do," Mizell said. "I'm not one to tell them what to do or not."

Amelia Hepner, who works in Bridgewater, focused on a key demographic for an ABC store.

"The college kids might like it since Bridgewater College is here," Hepner said. "But it's one of those things that the older community or the people that have lived here all their lives probably wouldn't enjoy it as much."