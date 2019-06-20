Virginia ABC stores offering 20% discount on select products

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — If you’re planning on buying alcohol anytime soon, Virginia ABC stores are offering a 20 percent discount on certain products for a limited time.
Ten select 1.75 liter-size products will be on sale June 27-30 during a Summer Door Buster sales event.
Customers and restaurants “will be limited to purchases of three bottles per product per day.”
The discounted products include:
• Jim Beam Bourbon (glass and plastic) - $25.59 (save $6.40)
• Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey - $42.39 (save $10.60)
• Fabrizia Italian Margarita - $18.39 (save $4.60)
• Deep Eddy Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka - $26.39 (save $6.60)
• Absolut Citron Vodka - $31.99 (save $8)
• Malibu Coconut Rum - $23.99 (save $6)
• 1800 Silver Tequila - $30.39 (save $7.60)
• 1800 Pineapple Margarita - $19.99 (save $5)
• Bacardi Superior Rum (glass and plastic) - $19.99 (save $5)
• Bacardi Mojito - $15.99 (save $4)
To find a store near you, click here.