Virginia ABC to offer discount for National Bourbon Heritage Month

September is National Bourbon Heritage Month!

Virginia ABC stores are celebrating the occasion with a 20% discount on 10 bourbons in stores and online on Sept. 19.

On Sept. 19, customers and mixed beverage licensees can purchase up to three bottles of each product per person while supplies last.

All products are 750 milliliters in size.

Selected bourbons include:

• Clyde May’s Straight Bourbon

• Breckenridge Bourbon

• Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon

• 1792 Small Back Bourbon

• Hudson Bay Bourbon

• Widow Jane Straight Bourbon Whiskey 10 Yr.

• Belle Meade Bourbon

• High West American Prairie Bourbon

• Joseph Magnus Bourbon

• John J Bowman Virginia Straight Bourbon

More information on the promotion can be found here.