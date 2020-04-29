Virginia Beach: Full file on mass shooting won't be released

The Virginia Beach Police Department says it will not release its complete investigative file into last year’s mass shooting when it’s finished.

The city said it will instead release a summary of its findings.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that city officials will likely complete their final investigative report this fall.

Last year’s shooting by a city employee killed 12 people and critically injured four others.

Some of the victims’ families say the entire file should be released. Kevin Martingayle, an attorney for the widower of victim Kate Nixon, said there is no reason to keep the file secret because the shooter is dead.