Virginia Beach adjusts plans for mass shooting remembrance

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping residents at home, the city of Virginia Beach is crafting new plans for remembering and honoring victims and survivors of last year’s mass shooting by a city employee.

Acting City Manager Thomas Leahy told city employees in an email that the pandemic ruled out the original plans for an in-person ceremony and other activities designed to bring people together around the anniversary of the May 31 shooting.

The city employee who killed 12 people had felt that he was treated unfairly after receiving an unfavorable performance review. He died in a gunfight with police.