Virginia Beach cancels July Fourth fireworks over COVID-19

Officials in Virginia Beach have canceled July Fourth fireworks displays slated for two locations in an effort to keep residents safe and comply with orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The displays were scheduled for the Oceanfront and on Mount Trashmore Park, The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday.

The city also canceled the Mount Trashmore summer carnival set for May 29 to June 23, and the Party at the Pier planned for June 19 at Little Island Park and Fishing Pier.

“The health and safety of people who live, work and play in Virginia Beach is a top priority,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said Tuesday. "We all play a part in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.”

Norfolk Festevents, which sponsors festivals and events at Town Point Park, already announced it was canceling the city’s 44th annual Harborfest in June, and postponing the Spring Wine Festival and Bayou Boogaloo. The July Fourth fireworks remained on the city's website as of Tuesday.

The oceanfront of Virginia Beach reopened to the public for recreation over Memorial Day weekend, and Governor Ralph Northam has said the city's plan to do that will serve as an example for other Virginia beaches to follow, with Norfolk, Hampton, and others hoping to reopen this coming weekend.

Many cities across Virginia have canceled their fireworks displays and parades for the 4th of July, including Staunton, Waynesboro, and others.