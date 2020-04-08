Virginia Breeze suspends all bus service as of this Friday

As of this coming Friday, the Virginia Breeze will suspend all long-distance inter-city bus service.

The Virginia Breeze, which connects people in Staunton and Harrisonburg to cities around Virginia and the D.C. area, is the commonwealth of Virginia's official inter-city bus service. Operated by Megabus, it connects Blacksburg to Washington, D.C. with stops along the way.

But with significantly reduced ridership and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as Virginians comply with Gov. Northam's 'Stay at Home' order, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation announced that the service will be suspended as of Friday, April 10.

They had already suspended service for Mondays through Thursdays and the buses were only running on weekends.

“While it was our hope to continue this service for our under served communities for essential travel purposes, it is no longer feasible to maintain service at this time given the lack of demand,” said Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) Director Jennifer Mitchell. “DRPT looks forward to restarting Virginia Breeze service when it is deemed safe to travel and demand returns.”

Customers who have booked a trip for travel on or before April 30, 2020, can reschedule their trip for any available travel date before September 8, 2020, at no additional cost. To request a refund or reschedule a trip, you can contact Megabus customer service at inquiries@megabus.com or by calling 877-462-6342.