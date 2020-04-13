Virginia COVID-19 cases continue accelerating to 5,747

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — As of Monday, April 13, the Virginia Department of Health has received 5,747 positive or presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 across the commonwealth.
New positive test results have accelerated rapidly in the past week, with Virginia crossing 2,000 cases on Friday, April 3, 3,000 cases by Tuesday, April 7, 4,000 cases by Thursday, April 9, and 5,000 by Saturday, April 11.
This past weekend saw Virginia's largest one-day increases in cases two days in a row, with the total in the commonwealth accelerating.
It is important to remember that many tests still take days to process – up to a week and a half for some commercial labs – and then sometimes a day or two for the results to be submitted to the Department of Health, so the official tally of cases always reflects where testing was several days before. As testing capacity increases in Virginia, the confirmed cases will increase too.
But researchers are also extremely confident there are many more people with positive cases who have not been tested because they didn't show symptoms, but can still pass the virus on to others.
The statewide situation in Virginia
On April 8, in Governor Ralph Northam's daily coronavirus briefing, he announced that he was postponing statewide June primaries by two weeks, which moves them past the end date of the Stay at Home order, and recommending that the General Assembly postpone May's local elections until November, to be held at the same time as national elections.
On March 30, Gov. Northam issued a 'Stay at Home' order for all Virginians by signing Executive Order 55, effectively instructing all Virginians to stay home except for essential needs.
Virginia remains under a state of emergency until June 10, and Northam's order that closed many non-essential businesses, Executive Order 53, remains in place for that length of time as well.
That order is enforceable by law, so someone who hosts a gathering of more than 10 people can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. You can learn more about what police enforcement of Northam's executive orders looks like here.
All elective surgeries have also been postponed in Virginia hospitals through a public health order signed by Northam on March 25, designed to help preserve critical equipment like ventilators and personal protective gear.
Case totals as of April 13
By April 13, the Virginia Department of Health had confirmed 5,747 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.
Those positive test results are out of 41,401 people that have been tested in Virginia, which comes out to more than 13% of Virginians tested for the coronavirus receiving positive results.
At this point, 903 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and 149 have died of causes related to the disease.
The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the outbreak and not the total number currently in the hospital.
Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data.
The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers at 9 a.m. each day.
The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department's numbers reflect those new results.
Local cases
In our area, as of April 13, there were at least 17 confirmed cases in Augusta County, 87 cases in Harrisonburg, 49 cases in Rockingham County, 6 cases in Page County, 17 cases in Shenandoah County, 2 cases in Staunton, 6 cases in Waynesboro, 66 cases in Frederick County, 20 cases in Winchester, and 3 cases in Rockbridge County, along with 3 in Lexington.
Of the state's total hospitalizations, at least six have been in the Central Shenandoah Health District, which confirmed its first COVID-19 death last week.
Just to the east, there have been at least 49 cases in Albemarle County, 33 in Charlottesville, 5 in Greene County, and 5 in Nelson County. There have been nine hospitalizations there.
In the part of West Virginia we cover, one case has been confirmed in Pendleton County and two cases in Hardy County.
The numbers provided here are a blend of the data provided by the Virginia Department of Health and case updates provided directly by our local health districts.
The Central Shenandoah Health District has confirmed to WHSV that they have confirmed at least 121 cases in their district, with the majority in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Harrisonburg city officials said on Thursday that they knew of at least 80 combined between the city and Rockingham County.
However, while many of those cases are shown on the Virginia Department of Health's map, not all of them are yet there.
Why do some cases that have been confirmed in my area not appear on the state map?
The VDH numbers always lag behind the numbers reported by local health districts because of multiple factors.
First, they're based on the test results that healthcare providers and laboratories submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so any positive cases announced in the late afternoon or evening, as well as on the day of the case count update, cannot appear on the department's list.
In addition, representatives for local health districts have told us their first priority when a new case is confirmed in their district is to work on tracing the contacts the patient had to let anyone who may have potentially been exposed to the virus know. With that as the priority, sometimes reporting of local cases to the Virginia Department of Health falls lower on the ladder and those results may not show up on the state tally for another day or two.
Plus, the exact locations of cases can sometimes appear differently on the state map than they do for local health districts that know their localities better.
Considering all of those factors, as an example, the April 2 state website update did not show one case in Staunton that the Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed to WHSV on March 29, though it had updated to show two cases confirmed in Augusta County at the same time.
There was also, initially, a glitch in the system for updates from the Lord Fairfax Health District being sent to the Department of Health that caused some of their numbers to not display correctly for weeks. However, as of April 6, Dr. Greene, representing the district, said that issue had been resolved.
With those lapses between local case reporting and the VDH, while we report every morning on the latest statewide totals, we're also reporting local case numbers based on results directly confirmed to us by local health districts.
West Virginia's communication system between the local and state health departments is a little different, and their numbers, at this point, are considerably lower, so a similar discrepancy hasn't been seen there yet.
Reporting by local health districts
Local health districts are no longer sending individual updates for every new case, as they expect, realistically, that numbers will keep rising until we hit the peak of cases, which current models, highlighted by Gov. Northam on Wednesday, don't project until most likely some time in May.
Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.
Where are all the confirmed cases?
According to the department's April 13 breakdown, 41,401 people in Virginia had been tested for the virus, with 5,747 positive results.
Their breakdown and location map, available to the public here, has a graph showing the number of illnesses in the state by the date the illnesses themselves began, breakdowns by demographics, and breakdowns by health district.
For instance, only 26 of Virginia's confirmed cases have been in children 9 and under, and there have been 79 cases in children 10-19.
Here's the full breakdown of cases as of 9:15 a.m. on April 13, starting with our most local cases and then broken down by health districts across the state (Note that not all cases confirmed by local districts yet appear on the statewide list):
Central Shenandoah
• Augusta County - 17
• Buena Vista - 4
• Harrisonburg - 87
• Lexington - 3
• Rockbridge County - 3
• Rockingham County - 49
• Staunton - 2
• Waynesboro - 6
Outbreaks: Data not provided.
Lord Fairfax
• Clarke County - 3
• Frederick County - 66
• Page County - 6
• Shenandoah County - 17
• Warren County - 17
• Winchester - 20
Outbreaks: 6, with 2 in long-term care facilities, 3 in healthcare settings, and 1 in a congregate setting
Thomas Jefferson
• Albemarle County - 49
• Charlottesville - 33
• Fluvanna County - 23
• Greene County - 5
• Louisa County - 27
• Nelson County - 5
Outbreaks: 2, with 1 in a long-term care facility and 1 in a correctional facility
Rappahannock Rapidan
• Culpeper County - 20
• Fauquier County - 28
• Madison County - 6
• Orange County - 14
• Rappahannock - 1
Outbreaks: 1 in a healthcare setting
Alexandria
• Alexandria City - 235
Alleghany
• Alleghany County - 4
• Botetourt County - 24
• Covington - 1
• Craig County - 2
• Roanoke County - 18
• Salem - 1
Arlington
• Arlington County - 390
Central Virginia
• Amherst County - 10
• Appomattox - 7
• Bedford County - 16
• Campbell County - 10
• Lynchburg - 33
Cheseapeake
• Chesapeake City - 126
Chesterfield
• Chesterfield County - 211
• Colonial Heights - 10
• Powhatan County - 5
Chickahominy
• Charles City County - 9
• Goochland County - 38
• Hanover County - 39
• New Kent - 13
Crater
• Dinwiddie - 6
• Emporia - 7
• Greensville - 10
• Hopewell - 14
• Petersburg - 19
• Prince George County - 27
• Surry - 3
• Sussex - 8
Cumberland Plateau
• Buchanan - 2
• Russell - 1
• Tazewell - 4
Eastern Shore
• Accomack County - 15
• Northampton - 4
Fairfax
• Fairfax County/City - 1,165
• Falls Church - 2
Hampton
• Hampton City - 72
Henrico
• Henrico County - 397
Lenowisco
• Lee County - 7
• Scott County - 3
• Wise County - 13
Loudoun
• Loudoun County - 324
Mount Rogers
• Bristol - 1
• Carroll County - 3
• Galax - 1
• Smyth County - 11
• Washington County - 28
• Wythe County - 7
New River
• Floyd County - 1
• Giles County - 4
• Montgomery County - 32
• Pulaski County - 4
• Radford City - 1
Norfolk
• Norfolk - 99
Peninsula
• James City County - 126
• Newport News - 88
• Poquoson - 6
• Williamsburg - 20
• York County - 33
Piedmont
• Amelia County - 9
• Buckingham County - 16
• Charlotte County - 4
• Cumberland County - 8
• Lunenburg - 4
• Nottoway - 5
• Prince Edward County - 13
Pittsylvania-Danville
• Danville - 21
• Pittsylvania County - 4
Portsmouth
• Portsmouth - 54
Prince William
• Manassas City - 41
• Manassas Park - 10
• Prince William County - 434
Rappahannock
• Caroline County - 6
• Fredericksburg - 13
• King Georrge County - 14
• Spotsylvania County - 51
• Stafford County - 87
Richmond
• Richmond - 167
Roanoke
• Roanoke City - 21
Southside
• Brunswick County - 3
• Halifax County - 7
• Mecklenburg County - 57
Three Rivers
• Gloucester County - 20
• King and Queen - 2
• King William County - 2
• Lancaster County - 1
• Matthews - 3
• Middlesex - 3
• Northumberland - 4
• Richmond County - 5
• Westmoreland - 8
Virginia Beach
• Virginia Beach - 251
West Piedmont
• Franklin County - 14
• Henry County - 8
Western Tidewater
• Franklin City - 7
• Isle of Wight County - 33
• Southampton - 5
• Suffolk - 51