Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by nearly 900 in a day with more tests administered

As of Thursday, April 30, the Virginia Department of Health has received 15,846 confirmed tests and clinical diagnoses for COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Cases of COVID-19 in Virginia measured as ratio per population of county | Credit: Virginia Department of Health

New positive results submitted to the department accelerated rapidly throughout April, with Virginia first crossing 2,000 cases on Friday, April 3; 3,000 cases by Tuesday, April 7; 4,000 cases by Thursday, April 9; 5,000 by Saturday, April 11; 6,000 by Tuesday, April 14; 7,000 by Friday, April 17; 8,000 by Saturday, April 18; 9,000 by Tuesday, April 22; 10,000 by Wednesday, April 22; 11,000 by Friday, April 24; 12,000 by Sunday, April 26; 13,000 by Monday, April 27; and 14,000 by Tuesday, April 28.

From Monday to Tuesday, cases rose by 804. Sunday and Monday saw declining daily case totals, but the rise by 804 was a significant jump, breaking that streak. From Tuesday to Wednesday, cases rose by 602, and then from Wednesday to Thursday, cases rose by 885.

Virginia's projected peak, according to most data modeling, should be around now.

Last Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam outlined a blueprint for guidelines on when Virginia can reopen, based on comprehensive testing, a steady supply of PPE, and requirements on open hospital capacity.

Those guidelines, based on federal guidance from the White House, call for 14 days of declining daily case totals before Virginia can enter Phase 1. The governorclarified Wednesday that the benchmark is based on a 14-day trend downward – not necessarily broken by one day with an increase – but we're not at that point yet, especially as the commonwealth works to ramp up testing, which has so far only been provided for about 1% of Virginians.

Researchers are also extremely confident there are many more people with positive cases who have not been tested because they didn't show symptoms, but can still pass the virus on to others. In long-term care facilities in Virginia where the full populations have been tested, large numbers of residents tested positive without displaying symptoms.

Case totals as of April 30

By April 30, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 15,180 confirmed and 666 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Since April 21, the department has clarified the difference in cases confirmed by lab tests and "probable" cases, which are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test.

Those positive test results are out of 90,843 people that have been tested in Virginia, which comes out to more than 17% of Virginians tested for the coronavirus receiving positive results.

At this point, 2,322 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 552 have died of causes related to the disease.

Each of those numbers are the totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, when then report it to the state health department.

The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and will soon be updated to break the data down by zip code as well.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the outbreak and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

Local cases

In our area, as of April 30, there were at least 43 confirmed cases in Augusta County, 426 cases in Harrisonburg, 240 cases in Rockingham County, 100 cases in Page County, 108 cases in Shenandoah County, 12 cases in Staunton, 11 cases in Waynesboro, 2 cases in Highland County, 105 cases in Frederick County, 37 cases in Winchester, and 6 cases in Rockbridge County, along with 3 in Lexington.

Local outbreaks

Part of the Harrisonburg number, which has the most confirmed cases in our region, comes from an outbreak at Accordius Health Harrisonburg, where the Virginia Department of Health and UVA Health collaborated to test every resident and staff member, finding 81 residents and 12 staff members positive.

By Tuesday, April 28, the facility had confirmed 21 deaths due to coronavirus.

A separate outbreak in Harrisonburg, at the Harrisonburg Men's Diversion Center, has resulted in at least 25 positive cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

In Page County, which went from 30 cases last Friday to 100 as of Thursday, a large part is accounted for from an outbreak at Skyview Springs Rehab, where 59 residents tested positive for the virus amid an outbreak.

The facility has 115 residents total. According to Dr. Colin Greene, with the Lord Fairfax Health District, about 10-15 percent of staff members there have tested positive as well.

The Central Shenandoah Health District currently has 11 identified outbreaks and the Lord Fairfax Health District also has 11.

Health department officials have not specified the majority of the locations of those outbreaks, given that Virginia state code requires permission to be granted by a facility for their information to be released to the media. Many have been identified in congregate settings, which could include workplaces, apartment complexes, churches, gyms, or any setting with a group of people in one place.

Hospitalizations

Of the state's total hospitalizations, at least 44 have been in the Central Shenandoah Health District. Of those, 2 are in Augusta County, 26 in Harrisonburg, 15 in Rockingham County, and 1 in Waynesboro.

In the Lord Fairfax Health District, there have been at least 41 hospitalizations. Twelve of those have been in Shenandoah County and 11 in Page County.

Deaths

As far as deaths, there have been two reported in Shenandoah County, one in Page County, one in Augusta County, 11 in Harrisonburg, and one in Rockingham County.

Although the statewide numbers list 11 deaths for Harrisonburg, the Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed on Tuesday that 21 residents of Accordius Health Harrisonburg have died of coronavirus-related causes.

While the state-listed number remains for Rockingham County has remained at one, WHSV has confirmed with Cargill that an employee of their Dayton plant has died of COVID-19.

Dr. Norm Oliver, the state's health commissioner, has said that it often takes several days before local health districts are able to enter death information into the state database. Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, told WHSV that deaths first have to be reported to them by medical facilities, which is a major cause for the delay on the numbers reported for our area.

Dr. Kornegay also explained that if someone has tested positive for COVID-19, that's what goes on their death certificate. Those death certificates have a space to list secondary causes of death, and that's where ongoing health issues like heart disease and cancer are listed – the same process is how flu deaths are reported.

Other local updates

Just to the east, there have been at least 103 cases in Albemarle County, 56 in Charlottesville, 10 in Greene County, and 8 in Nelson County. There have been 59 hospitalizations there.

In the part of West Virginia we cover, three case have been confirmed in Pendleton County, four cases in Hardy County, and one case in Grant County.

The numbers provided here are a blend of the data provided by the Virginia Department of Health and case updates provided directly by our local health districts.

What about testing on a local level?

As of April 30, the Thomas Jefferson Health District had reported 3,317 total COVID-19 tests performed. The Lord Fairfax Health District had reported 3,371 tests, and the Central Shenandoah Health District had reported 2,648 tests.

For context, on a state level, of the COVID-19 tests administered, a little more than 17% of people tested have received positive results. Of the tests administered in the Central Shenandoah Health District, around 27% of people tested have received positive results.

Testing numbers for the Central Shenandoah Health District should rise in the coming days as free testing is offered in two Harrisonburg neighborhoods.

According to Dr. Greene, with the Lord Fairfax Health District, those testing numbers reported by the Virginia Department of Health may not include all the tests that have actually been conducted. He said tests performed by private labs aren't always reported to the state if they came back negative, so advised that those numbers generally don't show the full picture.

Dr. Forlano, the state's deputy health commissioner, said in a Wednesday briefing that the state data is meant to give at look at overall trends more than it's meant to show every single case.

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of April 30, at least 2,104 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,550.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

Timing of VDH data

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers at 9 a.m. each day.

The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department's numbers reflect those new results.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

Where are all the confirmed cases in our region?

According to the Virginia Department of Health's April 30 breakdown, 90,843 people in Virginia had been tested for the virus, with 15,846 positive results. The number of total tests increased significantly in recent days, with about 15,000 tests administered from Friday to Monday, falling in line with Gov. Northam's guidelines to focus on comprehensive testing for the state. But from Monday to Tuesday, the daily testing rate appeared to fall back to around 2,000 tests. From Tuesday to Wednesday, about 3,000 tests were registered. From Wednesday to Thursday, more than 5,000 new tests were reported.

The department's breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, and demographic breakdowns, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here's a breakdown of cases for our region as of 9 a.m. on April 30. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart below our list.

Central Shenandoah

• Augusta County - 43

• Buena Vista - 6

• Harrisonburg - 426

• Highland County - 2

• Lexington - 3

• Rockbridge County - 6

• Rockingham County - 240

• Staunton - 12

• Waynesboro - 11

Outbreaks: 11, with 1 in a long-term care facility, 1 in a healthcare setting, 6 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, 1 in an educational setting, and 1 in other

Lord Fairfax

• Clarke County - 8

• Frederick County - 105

• Page County - 100

• Shenandoah County - 108

• Warren County - 52

• Winchester - 37

Outbreaks: 11, with 3 in long-term care facilities, 3 in healthcare settings, and 5 in congregate settings

Thomas Jefferson

• Albemarle County - 103

• Charlottesville - 56

• Fluvanna County - 73

• Greene County - 10

• Louisa County - 43

• Nelson County - 8

Outbreaks: 3, with 2 in long-term care facilities and 1 in a correctional facility

Rappahannock Rapidan

• Culpeper County - 141

• Fauquier County - 111

• Madison County - 14

• Orange County - 31

• Rappahannock - 5

Outbreaks: 2, with 1 in a healthcare setting and 1 in a congregate setting

The statewide situation in Virginia

On Wednesday, April 30, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the state's temporary ban on elective procedures would be lifted at the end of April, with procedures able to resume on Friday. The governor also announced a new student loan forbearance program and spoke extensively on the situation at Virginia's meat processing facilities.

On Friday, April 24, Northam outlined a blueprint for guidelines on when Virginia can reopen, based on testing, PPE, and hospital capacity requirements. The governor also announced that he was delaying May's local elections by two weeks.

Monday marked the first time since the start of the pandemic that Virginia had seen three days of declining new case totals, but Tuesday saw an increase of more than 600 cases that quickly broke that trend.

On Thursday, April 23, Gov. Ralph Northam extended Virginia's ban on elective surgeries by one week and extended the closure of public DMV offices by two weeks, bringing the expiration dates of those orders more in line with other statewide orders.

Last Friday, Northam signed a new executive order easing some license restrictions to allow more medical providers to practice in Virginia during the state of emergency, and talked about the federal guidelines for reopening the state.

Last Wednesday, he announced an extension of his Executive Order 53, which closed many non-essential businesses and banned gatherings of more than 10 people. That order is now set to run through at least May 8.

The previous Friday, he announced plans to establish a nursing home task force, proposed the release of inmates with less than year left in their sentences, and emphasized a need for volunteers.

On April 8, he announced that he was postponing Virginia's June primary election and recommending that local elections in May be postponed to November by the General Assembly.

On March 30, Gov. Northam issued a 'Stay at Home' order for all Virginians by signing Executive Order 55, effectively instructing all Virginians to stay home except for essential needs.

Virginia remains under a state of emergency until June 10, and Northam's order that closed many non-essential businesses, Executive Order 53, remains in place until at least May 9.

That order is enforceable by law, so someone who hosts a gathering of more than 10 people can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. You can learn more about what police enforcement of Northam's executive orders looks like here.