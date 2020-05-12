Virginia COVID-19 cases rise to 25,800

As of Tuesday, May 12, Virginia has had 25,800 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Graphic courtesy: Virginia Department of Health

That's a rise of 730 cases since Monday – which is lower than the rise of 989 cases from Sunday to Monday, but came with significantly fewer reported tests.

So far in May, on an overall level, daily increases in COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia have dropped from highs of over 1,000 right around the start of the month.

That drop has happened even with a significant ramp-up in testing each day, so the moving 7-day average, which tracks the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing, has begun to fall, showing what appears to be the top of "the curve" behind us.

Governor Ralph Northam and his administration have made clear that getting testing to a comprehensive point where anyone with symptoms can find a test is necessary to continue on the 'Forward Virginia' plan for gradual reopening, set to start this coming Friday.

Virginia has been ranked among states with the lowest per capita testing throughout the pandemic, but state health officials say their goal isn't to compete with cumulative testing numbers but to focus on getting tests to the people who need them.

The May 15 start date for Phase 1 of reopening—which the governor has said requires continuing trends of declining daily case totals, comprehensive testing, a steady supply of PPE, and requirements on open hospital capacity—will allow a number of non-essential business to open back up in limited ways, with continuing restrictions to prevent a potential new surge of cases. Northam outlined the plans for Phase 1 in a press conference Friday.

Virginia has been meeting the benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a week, with 4,784 hospital beds available and no Virginia hospitals reporting any supply problems.

By last week, the commonwealth had increased from around 2,000 tests a day to between 3,000 and 5,000. Sunday to Monday brought nearly 10,000 tests, which the governor has said is the goal for his phased reopening plan.

As testing increases, the rate of tested Virginians who received positive results is slowly but surely dropping, and that percentage is being considered a major factor in Virginia plans.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of May 12

By May 12, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 25,601 confirmed and 1,199 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

Those positive test results are out of 171,239 total tests administered in Virginia, which were between 154,130 unique people. (Health commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver explained in a briefing that around 10% of people get tested more than once, so the state now reports both total tests and total people tested).

From Sunday to Monday, nearly 10,000 new tests were reported to the health department, which marked a massive increase in testing. Prior to that increase, there had been an increase of 7,732 tests from Friday to Saturday and 7,005 tests from Saturday to Sunday. In the past, weekends have generally seen lower testing numbers than weekdays.

From Monday to Tuesday, tests fell back to 3,481 in the day.

Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 15.1% of Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. The recent increase in testing brought that percentage point down from over 17% a week and a half ago – but Tuesday's numbers brought it back by about 0.2%.

That number is a key to reopening on schedule, Gov. Northam has said.

At this point, 3,395 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 891 have died of causes related to the disease – an increase of 41 deaths since Monday.

The hospitalization and death numbers are the totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, when then report it to the state health department.

The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and will soon be updated to break the data down by zip code as well.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

Where are our local cases?

According to the Virginia Department of Health's May 12 breakdown, 171,239 tests have been run for the virus in Virginia, with 25,800 positive results.

The department's breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, and demographic breakdowns, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here's a breakdown of cases for our region as of 9 a.m. on May 12. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article.

Central Shenandoah

• Augusta County - 64

• Buena Vista - 8

• Harrisonburg - 584

• Highland County - 2

• Lexington - 5

• Rockbridge County - 9

• Rockingham County - 364

• Staunton - 18

• Waynesboro - 21

Outbreaks: 11, with 2 in long-term care facilities, 1 in a healthcare setting, 6 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 1 in an educational setting

Lord Fairfax

• Clarke County - 16

• Frederick County - 175

• Page County - 129

• Shenandoah County - 260

• Warren County - 87

• Winchester - 69

Outbreaks: 15, with 7 in long-term care facilities, 3 in healthcare settings, and 5 in congregate settings

Thomas Jefferson

• Albemarle County - 124

• Charlottesville - 68

• Fluvanna County - 78

• Greene County - 16

• Louisa County - 56

• Nelson County - 12

Outbreaks: 4, with 3 in long-term care facilities and 1 in a correctional facility

Rappahannock Rapidan

• Culpeper County - 291

• Fauquier County - 180

• Madison County - 21

• Orange County - 48

• Rappahannock - 10

Outbreaks: 3, with 1 in a healthcare setting and 2 in congregate settings

Local outbreaks

As numbers have soared in parts of the Shenandoah Valley, much of the increase has been attributable to outbreaks. By May 12, the Central Shenandoah Health District had identified 11 outbreaks and the Lord Fairfax Health District had 15.

In the Central Shenandoah Health District, the largest confirmed outbreak has been in Harrisonburg, which has the most confirmed cases in our region. At Accordius Health Harrisonburg, the Virginia Department of Health and UVA Health collaborated to test every resident and staff member, finding 81 residents and 12 staff members positive last month.

By Tuesday, May 5, the facility had confirmed 22 deaths due to coronavirus.

A separate outbreak in Harrisonburg, at the Harrisonburg Men's Diversion Center, has resulted in at least 25 positive cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Another involves LSC Communications, which confirmed six cases as of April 30. The health district has not publicly identified LCS as an outbreak site, but the number of cases they confirmed to employees meets the VDH definition of a congregate setting outbreak. Since that date, the company ceased providing updates on their employee hotline so that media outlets would not have access to the information.

Moving north to the Lord Fairfax Health District, in Page County, which went from 30 cases on April 23 to 100 by April 30, a large part was due to an outbreak at Skyview Springs Rehab, where 59 residents tested positive for the virus.

As of May 7, Skyview Springs confirmed to WHSV that 12 people there had died of COVID-19-related causes.

The facility has 115 residents total. According to Dr. Colin Greene, with the Lord Fairfax Health District, about 10-15 percent of staff members there tested positive as well.

Dr. Greene told WHSV on May 11 that the Skyview Springs outbreak is the only major outbreak in the Page County area, although he did not have an update on if any more residents or employees have tested positive since the initial point prevalence testing there.

However, he said they were monitoring five active outbreaks in Shenandoah County. Due to Virginia code preventing the identification of facilities with outbreaks, he could not identify the exact locations, but said two are at businesses and three are at long-term care facilities.

Of the long-term care outbreaks, one is at a nursing home and two are at assisted living facilities.

There's no sure way to confirm if it's among the outbreaks under investigation now, but New Market Poultry Products, which has more than 100 employees working on a daily basis, confirmed near the end of April that they had multiple employees test positive – though an exact number was not provided and no update has come since then.

No other facilities have publicly shared information about COVID-19 outbreaks in Shenandoah County, but Blue Ridge Hospice, while announcing a "Heroes Parade" for long-term care facilities on May 13, said that several facilities in Woodstock specifically have outbreaks of COVID-19.

Dr. Greene said the health district is working to increase the number of tests available to the overall community, as well as in the facilities with known outbreaks, with help from Gov. Northam's nursing home task force and testing task force.

By the end of this week, he hopes to have community testing events scheduled and announced. He also said the health district will be working with teams deployed to the Shenandoah Valley in the coming days to assist with testing at poultry plants.

In the past two weeks, since April 27, cases in Page County have climbed from 87 to 129 and in Shenandoah County, from 78 to 250.

Health department officials have not specified the majority of the locations of our outbreaks, given that Virginia state code requires permission to be granted by a facility for their information to be released to the media. That;s because Virginia code treats facilities the same as "persons," meaning their anonymity has to be protected.

Many of the local outbreaks have been identified in congregate settings, which could include workplaces, apartment complexes, churches, gyms, or any setting with a group of people in one place.

Hospitalizations

Of the state's total hospitalizations, at least 67 have been in the Central Shenandoah Health District. Of those, 3 have been in Augusta County, 37 in Harrisonburg, 26 in Rockingham County, and 1 in Waynesboro.

In the Lord Fairfax Health District, there have been at least 64 hospitalizations. Twenty-three of those have been in Shenandoah County and 13 in Page County.

Deaths

As far as deaths, there have been 7 reported in Shenandoah County, 12 in Page County, one in Augusta County, 21 in Harrisonburg, and two in Rockingham County.

Although the statewide numbers list 21 deaths for Harrisonburg, the Central Shenandoah Health District confirmed that 22 residents of Accordius Health Harrisonburg have died of coronavirus-related causes.

However, if any of those patients had listed residences elsewhere in the state, the health department statistics are based on people's resident addresses.

WHSV confirmed with Cargill, in Rockingham County, that an employee of their Dayton plant died of COVID-19. The company did not provide further details on if any outbreaks are investigation, though the situation at poultry facilities across Virginia has been a major focus of the governor's.

Dr. Norm Oliver, the state's health commissioner, has said that it often takes several days before local health districts are able to enter death information into the state database. Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, told WHSV that deaths first have to be reported to them by medical facilities, which is a major cause for the delay on the numbers reported for our area.

Dr. Kornegay also explained that if someone has tested positive for COVID-19, that's what goes on their death certificate. Those death certificates have a space to list secondary causes of death, and that's where ongoing health issues like heart disease and cancer are listed – the same process is how flu deaths are reported.

Other local updates

Just to the east, there have been at least 124 cases in Albemarle County, 68 in Charlottesville, 16 in Greene County, and 12 in Nelson County.

In the part of West Virginia we cover, three case have been five confirmed cases in Pendleton County, 11 cases in Hardy County, and three cases in Grant County.

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of May 12, at least 3,400 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,529.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

Timing of VDH data

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers somewhere between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day. In recent days, that has steadily creeped closer to 10 a.m.

The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department's numbers reflect those new results.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

The statewide situation in Virginia

As Virginia prepares to enter Phase 1 of Gov. Northam's plan to gradually reopen the state, the commonwealth remains under a series of public health orders and executive orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The timeline of those measures can be seen below.

Executive Order 53, which closed many non-essential businesses across Virginia and established Virginia's 10-person gathering limit, is set to run until May 14.

Executive Order 55, the 'Stay at Home' order signed by Northam on March 30, is currently set to run through at least June 10, as it has been since its signing. It instructs all Virginians to stay home except for essential needs. However, Gov. Northam has said that will be adjusted to a 'Safer at Home' order as Phase 1 begins on May 15.

Virginia remains under a state of emergency until June 10 as well.

At the same briefing where that extension was announced, the governor outlined his plans for Virginia's "Phase 1" of reopening, which he said he anticipates will begin on Friday, May 15. At that point, some of the businesses that had to close due to EO 53 will be able to reopen, though they'll operate with restrictions in place, including social distancing measures, safety measures like PPE for employees, and increased sanitation.

On Wednesday, April 29, Gov. Northam announced the first public health order to end, letting elective procedures resume on May 1. That also effectively re-opened dentist's offices for regular appointments and veterinarian's offices.

On April 24, the governor outlined a blueprint on how Virginia can enter phases of reopening, calling for the commonwealth to see a 14-day trend of declining daily case totals before the process begins.

Executive Order 53, which closed many non-essential businesses and banned gatherings of more than 10 people and is now set to last until at least May 14, had been previously extended by Northam in April before being extended again this month.

Of the orders in place, Executive Order 53 is enforceable by law, so someone who hosts a gathering of more than 10 people can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. You can learn more about what police enforcement of Northam's executive orders looks like here.

Virginia's local elections in May and the primaries in June have each been postponed by two weeks as well.

