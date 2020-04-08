Virginia Campground Association asks Gov. Northam to amend Executive Order 55

The Virginia Campground Association is asking Governor Northam to make some changes to Executive Order 55.

Shenandoah Valley Campground. | Credit: WHSV

"We feel that this particular order with the 14-day stay mandate, it really restricts a lot of people and it causes RV'ers to have nowhere to go," Emily Peck, Executive Director of VCA, said.

Peck said campgrounds are actually one of the safest places to be for someone who does have to travel.

"No shared space whatsoever. They can travel with their own linens. RV's have their own kitchens, bathrooms, living area, bed, personal items, everything. So, you're basically traveling with your own home," Peck said.

Private campgrounds across the state have been following CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines by closing non-essential facilities and maintaining social distancing.

"Basically we're just somewhere to spend the night in a safe and isolated place," Peck said.

However, under the current order, campgrounds are not allowed to be open for any stays shorter than two weeks.

Peck says that means many who are just passing through have to choose between driving exhausted or pulling off into a parking lot somewhere.

"Which isn't necessarily safe and has no utilities or sanitary facilities, they have to stay through the night because they have nowhere else to go," Peck said.

That's why VCA is asking Governor Northam to amend the executive order to allow short-term stays for self-contained RVs and rental units. VCA wrote a letter to Northam outlining the changes they would like to see. It also adds that each unit would be 30 feet apart.

As most campgrounds in Virginia rely on transient guests, many are really feeling negative impacts of not being able to take them right now.

"Without being able to take that overnighter who's just traveling through trying to get home or those traveling nurses that only need a couple nights a week, that's severely hurting us right now," Peck said.

VCA hopes that by spreading the word, they can educate people about how safe their facilities are and show that campgrounds should allow shorter stays.

Private campgrounds across the state are also doing their part to have their voices heard.

"Campgrounds have sent letters, they have called their delegates and senators, basically anywhere they can find somewhere to send something, they are sending something in requesting this change," Peck said.

And while some delegates have said they agree with the changes, it would have to be approved by the Governor for any changes to take place.

If change does not happen for Virginia campgrounds, Peck is staying optimistic that campgrounds will be able to continue to operate in the future with the help of loans and stimulus packages. She added, they're all in this together.