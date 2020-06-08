Virginia Capitol Connections launches ‘Please Wear A Mask Virginia’ contest, winners to be feature in magazine

Virginia Capitol Connections has launched the “Please Wear A Mask Virginia” contest, where the winners will be featured in its magazine.

The contest is open to Virginians of all ages and must highlight the importance of wearing a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Submissions can be an 8.5x11 print ad or a 30-second video, conventional or social media.

First place is a $1,000 college transferable scholarship or a two night at The Commonwealth Hotel in Richmond, winner’s choice. Second place is a $500 transferable scholarship or one night at The Commonwealth, winner’s choice.

“Nobody likes wearing a mask,” said David Bailey, publisher of Virginia Capitol Connections. “But the science is irrefutable: masks can help slow the spread. We thought this contest would serve as a public service announcement, encouraging all of us to get on board.”

Entries can be made by emailing VirginiansPleaseWearaMask@gmail.com, or by FTP here.