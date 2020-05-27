Virginia Career Works hosts virtual job fair

Virginia Career Works in Harrisonburg will host its first virtual job fair on Thursday, May 28.

Kaystyle Madden is the center manager for Virginia Career Works in the Harrisonburg office and she said that the office has had to move all of its resources online due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to doing the virtual job fair. There are two different sessions: one from 12:30-2:00 p.m. and 2:30-4:00 p.m.

"We just thought this would be a great way to bring the employers and the job seekers together. Unemployment is high, but there are still people seeking work and there are still employers that are hiring," Madden said.

The fair will take place over Zoom. All of the employers will give a brief introduction and then job seekers can virtually go room to room to learn more as if they were going to different tables at a job fair in person.

"The hard part is, just getting everybody used to this new format and understanding that we're not meeting in person, but a lot of the same rules apply: dress appropriately, show up on time and just be prepared," Madden said.

Both employers and job seekers must register by Wednesday, May 27, to participate.

Employers can register here.

Job seekers can register here.