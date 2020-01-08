Virginia Clean Cities receives grant to help UPS get more energy efficient tractor trailer trucks

Virginia Clean Cities at James Madison University has a goal to work with fleets of vehicles and citizens around the state to educate and provide resources for cleaner energy.

Matthew Wade, the deputy director for Virginia Clean Cities at JMU, said that recently, Virginia Clean Cities received a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for $1.84 million to work with UPS on getting cleaner tractor trailers.

"That was really a goal for us to help them reduce those emissions, get some of their older trucks off the roads," said Wade.

The project will run for two years and will replace 69 diesel tractor trailers in the mid-Atlantic region. The new trucks will run off of natural gas, or cleaner diesel, which will help cut carbon emissions around the commonwealth.

"It's going to be significant and we're looking forward to, you know, this project, and hopefully more projects with UPS and other private partners in the future," said Wade.

United Parcel Service matched the EPA grant with $8 million. Virginia Clean Cities said it hopes to continue working on projects like this one to make significant reductions in emissions and create a cleaner environment.

