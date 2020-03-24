Virginia DGIF issues reminder that hunting licenses are still required

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has made changes to take precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, but license requirements for hunting and fishing are still in place.

The Virginia DGIF issued updates and reminders on Tuesday, including that all DGIF offices and fish hatcheries will remain operational, but are closed for walk-in traffic until further notice.

The DGIF offices closed to the public for now are in:

o DGIF headquarters in Henrico, VA.

o Charles City, VA

o Fredericksburg, VA

o Forest, VA

o Marion, VA

o Verona, VA

Also, the DGIF wanted to counter two social media rumors that have been circulating:

1. No hunting or fishing seasons have been canceled. All access points also remain open.

2. The DGIF has NOT suspended any license requirements or regulations for hunting or fishing. You still have to follow all rules and regulations regardless of social distancing requirements.

The upcoming turkey season, including youth and apprentice weekend, is still on schedule.

Trout stocking is also continuing, but with Heritage Day on April 4 canceled, stockings for Urban Program Waters and the Youth-Only Stocked Trout rescheduled, and trout stockings for Clinch Mountain, Crooked Creek, and Douthat Lake not beginning in early April as originally planed.

Also, all in-person hunter education classes have been postponed until at least April 14, but remain available online.

Kalkomey, the provider of hunter-ed.com, donated 1,000 courses to the state to ensure students have the option for online hunter education. You can just go to https://www.hunter-ed.com/virginia/ and use the code G1VirginiaHE2020.