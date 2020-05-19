Virginia DMV adds 5 more offices to list of open locations

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is adding five more locations to the list of customer service centers open by appointment in Phase 1 of Gov. Northam's plan for reopening Virginia.

Last week, as the commonwealth prepared to start Phase 1 on May 15, the DMV announced that 9 locations across the state would open up on Monday, May 18, to provide services only available in-person by appointment. (They had originally announced a plan to open up 11 locations, but amended the plan on Friday after Richmond and Accomack County were granted requests to extend Phase 0 restrictions.)

Now, they say on Tuesday, May 26, after Memorial Day weekend, five more customer service centers around the state will join the nine currently operating locations.

The five newly open locations will be in Lynchburg, Newport News, Portsmouth, Emporia, and Tazewell.

With those additions, these locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

• Lynchburg (3236 Odd Fellows Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501)

• Newport News (12730 Patrick Henry Drive, Newport News, VA 23602)

• Portsmouth (6400 Bickford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA 23703)

• Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911)

• Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236)

• Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407)

• Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605)

• Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801)

• Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019)

• Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453)

These locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Emporia (103 Commonwealth Boulevard, Emporia, VA 23847)

• Tazewell (1151 Tazewell Avenue, Tazewell, VA 24651)

• Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211)

• South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592)

“Our staff has been working tirelessly to get these next offices ready to safely open because we know Virginians are looking forward to once again obtaining DMV service in their communities,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “We are so grateful for our customers’ patience as we reopen over time and in a way that incorporates the best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health for everyone’s well-being.”

Since the DMV opened up their new appointment system on May 13, more than 61,000 customers across Virginia have booked appointments.

Anyone wishing to book an appointment for any of the 14 offices that will be open next week can do so online at dmvNOW.com/appt.

All of the offices are running on temporary, extended hours, by appointment only, only for services that require going to the DMV in person.

Transactions they'll be handling include:

• Original driver’s licenses and identification cards

• Original titles

• Original vehicle registrations

• Disabled parking permits

• Vital records

If any transaction can be conducted online or by mail, the DMV says customers need to use that method. You can find a complete list of the limited services available at DMV offices .

As time goes on, the DMV is gradually reopening offices across Virginia as they're able to put appropriate precautions into place.

As part of the phased reopening plan, the DMV will limit the number of customers and employees in each location to ensure social distancing protocols are followed.

Service windows at DMV locations will have partitions between the employees and customers, seating will be limited and spaced, and customers will be asked to stay in their cars until 10 minutes before their appointment time.

You can find a full rundown of the plan here.

As the DMV plans to reopen more offices across Virginia through mid-summer, Virginians whose credentials expired during the pandemic do have some flexibility, since driver's licensed and ID cards expiring on or before June 10 were extended by 90 days, vehicle registrations expiring in March and April were extended by 90 days, and registrations expiring in May were extended by 60 days.

In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to October 1, 2021.

