Virginia DMV extends closure of offices to April 23

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is extending their temporary closure of all customer service centers.

Governor Ralph Northam announced last month, along with his state of emergency for Virginia, that the DMV would close all offices (about 75 across Virginia) to the public from March 18 to April 2, at least.

Now, as of March 31, following a Stay at Home order issued by Gov. Northam, the DMV says that closure will last until at least April 23.

In their Tuesday announcement, the department said the closure is in the interest of public health as COVID-19 continues to spread across the commonwealth.

All drivers with credentials for themselves, like licenses, or their vehicles, like registrations, that are set to expire between March 15 and May 15 will get 60-day extensions.

The DMV says CDLs have been extended by 60 days as well.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), CDL holders whose licenses or permits are expiring between March 1 and June 29 have until June 30 to renew.

Drivers are encouraged to take care of any DMV tasks online at dmvNOW.com, if possible. You can renew licenses and registrations there, as well as many other tasks. The DMV also offers mail-in options for a number of transactions, including vehicle registration, original title transactions, and driver's license renewal, if mailed a notice.

You can learn more about the current policies the DMV has in place due to COVID-19 at www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#covid19.asp.

Northam's Stay at Home order is currently set to run until June 10.