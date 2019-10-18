Virginia DOT employee hurt in crash on I-664 ramp

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia state police say a Department of Transportation employee was
struck by his own truck while he was assisting disabled motorists.
Police said Kenneth Scott Amerson was standing outside his truck at the
bottom of the Interstate 664 off-ramp in Chesapeake late Thursday night
when a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier ran off the roadway and struck the DOT
truck. The impact pushed the truck into Amerson.
Amerson received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sentara
Norfolk General Hospital. The driver of the Cavalier was taken to the same
hospital with life-threatening injuries.