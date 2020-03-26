Virginia Dental Association calls on dentists to join Medical Reserve Corps

At Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's March 25 coronavirus briefing, he called for more people across Virginia to volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps if they are able and willing.

The governor said COVID-19 will continue to impact Virginians for months, and that the state needs more volunteers, even with the 1,500 people that have stepped up in the past month.

Northam called especially for volunteers with medical experience, as well as medical students or student nurses.

And on Thursday, the Virginia Dental Association put out a call to dentists across Virginia to consider volunteering with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.

The corps is a force of dedicated volunteers who support communities during public health emergencies, like the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“Virginia dentists have the training to be able to support our communities during this public health crisis and I applaud the many who have already stepped up to help," VDA President Dr. Elizabeth Reynolds said. "Across the Commonwealth, dentists are donating their own scarce personal protective equipment and continuing to provide emergency care to patients to keep them out of hospitals, even while their small businesses are going through a time of unprecedented financial uncertainty. I encourage those who haven’t yet to consider volunteering with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps to apply their medical training to the massive effort it will take to fight this virus.”

Dentists and any other potential volunteers can sign up for the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps at https://vvhs.vamrc.org/.

Dentists who are able to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) can go to www.vadental.org/virus for information on donation locations and a survey from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management of private businesses with protective equipment to donate.

Earlier this week, the Virginia Dental Association Foundation donated masks, gowns, sanitizer and Caviwipes that were going to be used for donated dental care projects that have been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19, and VDA members around the commonwealth have been organizing local donations to hospitals, nursing homes and other areas of need, according to the VDA.

