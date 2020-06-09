Virginia Department of Elections announces $9 million in CARES Act funding

The Virginia Department of Elections announced the distribution of $9 milllion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, funding to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for the 2020 federal election cycle.

"COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges to our electoral system. It is vital to keep our election officials and voters safe. It is also imperative that local election offices are equipped to handle the anticipated increase in the volume of absentee ballots. We are happy to distribute these funds to ensure that local election offices are prepared for the November election during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Christopher Piper, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections.

Local voter registration offices will be notified that the funding may be used for number of expenses related to COVID-19 for the November 2020 federal elections only.

The funds can be used toward unique expenses related to the protection of the health and safety of poll workers, staff, and voters during the November federal election as well as those resulting from anticipated increased demand for absentee ballots by mail costs. This includes printing ballots, printing envelopes, postage, equipment and temporary staff.

The money will not be allowed to cover the costs of items needed regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Elections encourages voters to protect their health during the COVID-19 outbreak by voting absentee for all upcoming elections. Voters can click here to submit an application for an absentee ballot.