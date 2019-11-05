Virginia Department of Elections website back up and running

UPDATE (8:50 p.m.):

Photo: WHSV

The Virginia Department of Elections website is back up and running, with the numbers of precincts reporting updating again as well.

So far, only two races in our area have been called – the 58th district of the House of Delegates to Rob Bell and the 24th district of the Senate to Emmett Hanger.

You can find the latest election results on our website at https://www.whsv.com/elections.

UPDATE (8:20 p.m.):

The Virginia Department of Elections is back up and running now, but still having a major issue in which all races display 100% of precincts reporting, even as results continue to come in. Due to this major discrepancy, WHSV is posting the direct numbers on our elections page, but not listing the number of precincts that have reported results, since it is currently not possible to determine that information.

An issue has taken down the Virginia Department of Elections website on Election Night.

Shortly after polls closed on Nov. 5, the website – relied upon by newsrooms and people across Virginia and the country watching Virginia's elections – began showing that 100% of precincts were reporting results in every election, which would be virtually impossible that soon after polls closed.

As results began coming in on the state website, which compiles data from every local registrar in Virginia, the precinct-reporting remained showing 100%.

Then, soon after that, as many people contacted the department about the problem, the website went entirely down. Shortly after that, it returned to functionality, but returned an error message for anyone trying to access the results pages.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are unable to process your request at this time," the error message stated.

The Department of Elections released just a one-sentence statement on social media: "We are aware of the problem with the results on our website and are working to fix it."

A representative of the department told WHSV's sister station, WWBT, that the issue affecting their site is not security-related.

WHSV is working with county registrars across our area to get results directly for county-level races, like those for sheriff, school board, or board of supervisors.

However, for state-level races in the House of Delegates and Senate, which require aggregate results from districts encompassing multiple counties and independent cities, we'll have to wait until the Department of Elections returns to functioning.