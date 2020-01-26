Virginia Department of Health investigating 3 possible cases of coronavirus

Currently, Virginia is investigating three residents for a potential case of the coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports that they are currently investigating three potential cases of the virus, two in central Virginia, and one in the Northern regions of Virginia.

These cases are being investigated and the VDH will report the number of patients who “meet both clinical and epidemiologic criteria for 2019-nCoV (coronavirus)”

Specific details about these patients will not be provided and public health is working closely with the patients and anyone else who was in close contact so they can prevent the spread of illness.

The VDH is also recommending travelers to China to protect themselves by avoiding contact with anyone who may be sick, animals (alive or dead), animal markets and products that come from animals (uncooked meat.)

Additionally, VDH officials are encouraging health care providers to ask patients about recent international travel and consider 2019-nCoV infection in patients who have traveled to Wuhan, China within 14 days of the onset of symptoms, including fever and respiratory symptoms.

The Virginia Department of Health is reminding Virginia residents that there are steps you can take to prevent respiratory illness, like influenza (flu) and respiratory disease season underway in Virginia.

This includes getting a flu vaccine, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.