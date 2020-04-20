Virginia Dept. of Corrections increasing coronavirus testing of inmates

The Virginia Department of Corrections is working to test every single inmate and staff member at Deerfield Correctional Center for COVID-19.

According to the department, on Monday, the Virginia Department of Health is sending staff to Dept. of Corrections facilities across the state to assist with increased testing.

They say they've ordered hundreds of additional tests, with the University of Virginia (UVA) and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) helping to provide tests, in addition to the state lab.

As of April 20, the department had confirmed COVID-19 cases in 434 inmates across the state, with 116 having active cases.

Fifty staff members also have active COVID-19 cases.

So far, the department has focused on testing all inmates who showed symptoms of COVID-19.

But now, the department says they've begun point prevalence testing as well. That's a process that involves testing asymptomatic offenders to get a better idea of how many people are actually infected, which helps prisons track the progression of outbreaks and find and treat any positive cases sooner.

That method of testing has been done at Harrisonburg CCAP and Haynesville Correctional Center.

This week, it's being done at the Deerfield Correctional Center.

The department is warning that testing asymptomatic offenders will likely cause a spike in the reported numbers among Virginia prisons, just as increased testing in other communities causes more positive reports. But having a better idea of how many people have the virus, whether they show symptoms or not, will help correctional facilities get ahead of the virus to reduce spread in places where it's detected.

Deerfield Correctional Center has a large at-risk population, and the Dept. of Corrections says staff there are following all CDC guidelines for long-term care facilities in the center's assisted living unit and infirmary.

The VADOC medical team is working with regional health departments to protect geriatric offenders, they says, as well as working with hospitals for more testing.

A total of 1,600 tests are going to the facility.

VADOC employees normally coordinate COVID-19 testing through healthcare providers and not their employer, but at Deerfield, all employees are being tested as well.

The department says all of their facilities are operating under a Pandemic Response Manual that follows American Correctional Association guidelines and following a pandemic sanitation plan, which requires offenders and staff to wear appropriate PPE at all times.

Many face masks and cleaning supplies are being manufactured by inmates through the Virginia Correctional Enterprises system.

