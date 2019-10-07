Virginia Dept. of Forestry prepares for potentially severe fall wildfire season

After weeks of drought conditions across most of our area, the Virginia Department of Forestry is preparing for what could be a severe fall wildfire season.

WHSV file image of firefighter response during the Rocky Mount Fire

“This is one of the driest falls we’ve seen in Virginia during the past 20 years,” said State Forester Rob Farrell. “The potential for an increased number of fires and more complex fires is significant.”

Without any widespread, significant rain, fire danger continues to grow day by day.

"Normally, as fall comes around, we start to have death in vegetation and then it starts to dry out as well. Without any moisture, it dries out a lot quicker," said Rockingham County Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Joe Mullens.

The lack of significant rainfall in nearly a month, combined with lower humidity typical for fall, means an increased risk of wildfire. And while we're getting some showers in the Shenandoah Valley early this week, the forecast for the coming week doesn't appear to bring enough rain to make much of a difference.

Virginia's fall wildfire season is measured from October 15 to the end of November or early December. According to the VDOF, it's been several years since the season has begun with such dry conditions.

As of Oct. 7, more than 24 localities in Virginia had enacted county-wide burn bans. Just to the west, all of West Virginia is under a mandatory burn ban and a state of emergency for drought conditions.

The burn bans in Virginia are mostly focused in southwest Virginia.

“We support each county’s decision to take the proactive step of establishing burn bans,” said VDOF Director of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller. ”Placing restrictions on burning is not a task easily taken by the county government, but if this prevents a single wildfire from occurring, it will be worth it. One never knows if that one fire prevented could have also saved a life.”

Everyone in an area with a burn ban is asked to obey all local restrictions and postpone any outdoor burning until the bans are removed. But everyone else is also asked to be careful and follow these guidelines:

· Don’t burn on windy days

· Keep your burn piles small,

· Have water and tools nearby,

· Never leave your fire unattended.

· If you are burning and your fire escapes, call 911 immediately.

Most fall fires are caused by debris burning and dumping hot stove ashes outside.

“How this season turns out remains to be seen, “said Farrell. “But the potential for a severe fire season is very real. VDOF personnel have ramped up preparedness and we urge the public to do their part to help reduce the number and severity of fires this fall.”

